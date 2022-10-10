The Young Witness
ACT man convicted and fined for larceny

Updated October 10 2022 - 7:21pm, first published 7:11pm
A man from the ACT has been convicted and fined in Young Local Court for the offences of larceny, entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse and custody of a knife in a public place.

Local News

