ACT man convicted and fined for larceny

Appearing before Magistrate Jillian Kiely, 43-year-old Brett Nicholas Redrup, from Cook in the ACT, was convicted and fined $440 for entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, convicted, fined $550 and sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order with supervision and rehabilitation and convicted and handed down a 12-month Community Correction Order for being in custody of a knife in a public place - first offence. The knife, which is in police custody, was also ordered to be destroyed.

