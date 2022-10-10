ACT man convicted and fined for larceny

A man from the ACT has been convicted and fined in Young Local Court for the offences of larceny, entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse and custody of a knife in a public place.
Appearing before Magistrate Jillian Kiely, 43-year-old Brett Nicholas Redrup, from Cook in the ACT, was convicted and fined $440 for entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, convicted, fined $550 and sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order with supervision and rehabilitation and convicted and handed down a 12-month Community Correction Order for being in custody of a knife in a public place - first offence. The knife, which is in police custody, was also ordered to be destroyed.
According to the court there was a co-accused attached to the matter who was convicted in their absence after they had failed to appear in court at an earlier date.
Represented by Mr Vo, it was submitted that the co-accused was the initiator or organiser of the events that led to the charges against Redrup.
Mr Vo also submitted that his client was diagnosed with a number of physical and mental issues and Redrup only wanted to assist his friend in what he believed was a well-paying job.
Magistrate Kiely said that the matter was not something that could be taken lightly calling it a "serious example of larceny."
Magistrate Kiely went on to say that the seriousness was amplified with Redrup entering the property along the railway lines and removing the wire on the ground and from poles, some that was functional.
"This was started off in the early hours of the morning and was detected by railway workers from ARTC," Magistrate Kiely stated.
Magistrate Kiely went on to say the amount of planning into the incident was on Redrup as well as the co-accused.
"He may not have been the instigator but you knew you weren't doing the right thing," she said.
"There were certainly text messages on the phones."
Magistrate Kiely wanted to stress to Redrup the danger of steeling the wires posed to the community.
"Heaven forbid someone comes across a level crossing and you have taken the wires from it," she said.
According to the police documents submitted to the court, in the early hours of the morning of May 24 Redrup and the co-accused used a hired van to drive to a stretch of railway line near Galong.
The documents read that the pair used tools to get into the railway corridor where they then proceeded to remove lengths of brass wire.
ARTC workers came across the pair and contacted the authorities and filmed the two removing the wires.
When police arrived at the scene they found Redrup and the co-accused with the tools, the wire and, when they searched Redrup, they discovered the knife. The pair were placed under arrest and taken to Young Police Station for further questioning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.