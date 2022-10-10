The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

New aged care facility to open in Harden

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 7:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local members of parliament have welcomed the announcement last week of the reopening of the Harden Aged Care Facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.