New aged care facility to open in Harden

Local members of parliament have welcomed the announcement last week of the reopening of the Harden Aged Care Facility.
Last Friday it was announced that Apollo Care will be opening a facility on the previous St Lawrence Residential Care site in Harden.
The news has been welcomed not only by many locals but by the Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.
"Harden-Murrumburrah is a fiercely proud and tight-knit community which deserves appropriate aged care," Mr McCormack said.
"Whilst it has been a long battle, the local community never gave up hope that a solution would be found and this important service would be reinstated."
Mr McCormack believes that the reopening of a facility in the town would not have been possible without the huge community support.
"The Harden Regional Development Corporation, ably led by its Chief Executive Officer Chris Ireland, has worked tirelessly for and on behalf of the Harden-Murrumburrah community to get to this point.
"I also thank The Kruger Trust for its significant investment and, of course, Apollo Care for its vision to deliver much-needed aged care in the twin towns.
"I fought hard to secure aged care bed licences for this facility and am delighted a commitment has been made by Apollo Care to ensure local residents will not have to relocate to another town in their twilight years."
Ms Cooke welcomed the news and believes the new facility will only benefit the community.
"It is fantastic the St Lawrence Aged Care Facility in Harden is set to reopen to residents later this year as Harden Grange," she said.
"This is very welcome news and comes as a relief for the local community, prospective new residents and their families."
Ms Cooke attributed the new facility to the former Federal aged care minister and also congratulated the Harden Regional Development Corporation.
"This follows extensive efforts to retain this crucial service in Harden, including meeting with the former Federal Aged Care Minister, the Hon. Richard Colbeck, and engaging with aged care providers elsewhere in the region," Ms Cooke said.
"I commend Harden Regional Development Corporation for their role in securing this successful outcome, and I extend my thanks to Apollo Care for their faith in the future of our small communities."
Apollo Care's aim states their purpose is to harness and continue the goodwill and sense of belonging already created in each community and help them evolve and thrive.
It is expected that the new facility at the old St Lawrence Residential Care site will be opened towards the end of the year and will be known as Harden Grange.
Find more info at https://www.apollocare.com.au/.
