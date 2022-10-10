Young named on new sh*t list

Young was named in the top five of a viral list over the weekend, but it is probably a list that the area wishes it wasn't a part of.
The town was named in fifth spot on the Sht Towns of Australia Power Rankings 9/10/2022.
According to the list Young made it to the fifth position due to "Hooligan charged after allegedly ramming man and building with Bobcat."
Young was the second highest ranked NSW town only being beaten out by Wollongong who made it to third for "Woman steals taxi at knifepoint and runs over driver."
Our town beat out Bathurst, Townsville and was just beaten by Brisbane.
Number one on the weekly 'Power Rankings' was Bunbury in Western Australia who took out the top spot for "Maniacs allegedly impersonate cops in attempt to cut off man's tongue and hands for cash reward; couple fined for stealing $700 worth of sex toys."
The cult page on Facebook has over 500,000 followers and is great for a laugh.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.