Students wished all the best as HSC exams begin

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has wished HSC students in Young and Harden all the best as they begin their exams this week.
Wednesday 12 October marks day one for over 460 HSC students in the Cootamundra electorate with the start of the 2022 HSC written exams.
Ms Cooke said the Class of 2022 worked hard to get to this point and students should be proud of all they have already achieved.
"Schools have gone above and beyond for our HSC students and we are all excited to see the post-school pathways students take," Ms Cooke said.
"The entire Young and Harden community and surrounds is behind you as you sit your exams and prepare to move on to the next chapter of your exciting young lives."
"Thank you to all school communities, including NSW principals, teachers and school staff for supporting our HSC students throughout the year and as they begin their written exams."
The HSC written exams are a mammoth operation that will take place over the next 18 days, with a total of 75,000 students across NSW involved in more than 25,000 exam sessions. The exams start with English Paper 1 and end with Design and Technology on 4 November 2002.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell urges HSC students to celebrate their achievements as they approach the finish line of their schooling years.
"The HSC might mark the end of your school career but it is only the beginning of the rest of your life."
Ms Mitchell also encouraged students to be mindful of their mental health during the weeks of the exams.
"Too much stress will work against you, so don't be afraid to reach out if you need support," Ms Mitchell said.
The HSC written exams will end on 4 November 2022, with students set to receive their results and ATAR on 15 December 2022.
For more tips and advice on staying healthy throughout the exam period, visit the Stay Healthy HSC hub https://education.nsw.gov.au/student-wellbeing/stay-healthy-HSC
