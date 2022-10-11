The Young Witness
Students wished all the best as HSC exams begin

Updated October 11 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:14pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has wished HSC students in Young and Harden all the best as they begin their exams this week.

Local News

