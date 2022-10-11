The Young Witness

SES evacuates Boorowa caravan park residents | Photos

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:57pm
The Harden SES has a team on standby to deal with possible flooding again this week after being called on last weekend to evacuate a number of Boorowa residents, including a resident in Market Street and residents from the Boorowa caravan park.

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

