SES evacuates Boorowa caravan park residents | Photos

The Harden SES has a team on standby to deal with possible flooding again this week after being called on last weekend to evacuate a number of Boorowa residents, including a resident in Market Street and residents from the Boorowa caravan park.
Harden SES spokesman Garry Buckley said the unit received a call at 3.30am on Saturday alerting them that "quite a bit of water was in Boorowa and coming off the weir".
"We sent a crew of two and by the time they arrived we received another call that the alert had gone off at the Boorowa Weir," he said.
A man was subsequently evacuated from a house in Market Street before the team attended the Boorowa Caravan Park to carry out further evacuations.
"A few caravans had quite a bit of water around them so we sounded our sirens to wake the residents and then evacuated four or five residents," Mr Buckley said.
A number of other caravan park residents had already left the park.
"Our crews then spent the rest of the morning checking that everything else was fine and by nine o'clock the water had started to recede.
"We've now got our crews on alert for Thursday with teams organised to send out if needed," Mr Buckley said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.