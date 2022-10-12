The Young Witness
La Nina to take hold through to January

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
October 12 2022 - 7:15pm
Bad news for anyone who was hoping that we would see a break in the wet weather coming into summer with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wetter than average November to January.

