La Nina to take hold through to January

Bad news for anyone who was hoping that we would see a break in the wet weather coming into summer with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wetter than average November to January.
The latest forecast maps from the BoM show that La Nina will be hanging around for a bit longer which means the rain, mud and flooding that has taken hold of the region will continue into the warmer months.
"November to January rainfall is at least moderately likely - greater than 60 per cent chance - to be above median for the eastern half of Australia, rising to very likely - greater than 75 per cent chance - for large parts of tropical and far northern Queensland, north-eastern New South Wales, south-eastern New South Wales, Victoria, and eastern Tasmania." a BoM statement read.
In the next week alone the BoM has predicted a 75 per cent chance that Young will have between 5 to 10mm of rain fall with a further 5 to 10mm expected in the following week.
There is at least a 75 per cent chance between 50 and 100mm is anticipated to fall over Young through November with the same again predicted for December as well.
This news doesn't bode well for farmers who after years of drought are now dealing with flooded and rain affected crops.
Already this month, only 11 days in Young has recorded 53.4mm at the Young Airport which is a lot higher than the average of 46.2mm and there is still more rain predicted to fall.
The yearly average rainfall for Young is 612.3mm with to date (Tuesday October 11), Young has recorded 691.4mm at the Young Airport with two and a half months to go until the end of the year.
On a brighter note there is only a 75 per cent chance that Young will record above average rainfall in November, December and January.
"While the pattern of above median rainfall for eastern Australia is generally consistent throughout each of the three months in the outlook period, the magnitude of the probabilities is greatest in November and decrease in the later months," a BoM statement read.
On the temperature front it is not likely that we will have a warmer than average November through to January with only a 20 per cent chance that the area will be hotter than normal.
We do however have a 80 to 100 per cent chance that minimum temperatures will be above normal for the same period meaning that there will be warmer nights and mornings than average.
"Minimum temperatures are generally likely - greater than 70 per cent chance - to be warmer than median for November to January across Australia," the BoM said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
