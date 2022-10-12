Local writing group celebrates 40 years

A small group of enthusiastic writers in the Young region decided to start up a Writers Group in the late 1980s.
They launched the Lambing Flat Regional of The Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW) with the help of the President of FAW, Hilarie Lindsay MBE on 5 December 1982. Early members were Kathryn Andersen, Jean Goodridge, Halley Boyer, Peg Alexander, Val Cooper and Vin Maloney. A short story competition followed, which still continues annually.
Entries for this year's National Cherry Festival Writing Competition for short story and poetry, for both adults and school students, closes on October 14.
Many interesting workshops have been conducted in the forty years from 1982 - 2022, with guest presenters including Marcus Cooney, Ellis Campbell, Patti Miller, Siobhan Mullany, Les Murray AO and Valerie Parv.
The group is now called Lambing Flat Young FAW and is proudly celebrating its 40th year. An Anthology of prize winning stories and poems titled 'Nuggets of Gold' was launched in June, from the winning entries over the past 40 years, with copies available for just $20.
Current members have planned a Reunion Dinner to be held on Saturday 22 October 2022 at Young Services Club for interested members of the local community, past and present members.
Guest presenters on the night will be local award winning poets and FAW members, Ted Webber and Robyn Sykes. Ted's interest in rhyme and rhythm poetry began in 1996 whilst visiting a folk festival in the Snowy region where he discovered the Aussie tradition of poetry and yarns by a campfire and he was hooked! Robyn Sykes is a multi-awarded spoken word artist who writes and performs original poetry. She cares about nature, social justice, family and strengthening communities. She lives, works and learns in Binalong. Both poets have performed and entertained far and wide.
To attend the dinner, please contact Maree Myhill on 0427 017 884, Jennifer Haynes on 0457 903 240, or email lambingflatfaw.president@gmail.com by 14 October. Cost for the dinner is $35. All are invited to join us to help celebrate this milestone of 40 years for the local writers group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.