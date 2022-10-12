Local writing group celebrates 40 years

Guest presenters on the night will be local award winning poets and FAW members, Ted Webber and Robyn Sykes. Ted's interest in rhyme and rhythm poetry began in 1996 whilst visiting a folk festival in the Snowy region where he discovered the Aussie tradition of poetry and yarns by a campfire and he was hooked! Robyn Sykes is a multi-awarded spoken word artist who writes and performs original poetry. She cares about nature, social justice, family and strengthening communities. She lives, works and learns in Binalong. Both poets have performed and entertained far and wide.