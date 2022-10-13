Bobcat driver given time to seek legal advice

A 49-year-old Young man charged with domestic violence and property related offences has had his matters adjourned.
The court adjourned the matter for him to seek legal advice.
Geoffrey John Thorp was arrested late in September for allegedly driving a bobcat towards another man and damaging a shed.
He appeared in Young Local Court before Magistrate Jillian Kiely without representation on Tuesday, October 12, 2022.
Thorp has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroy or damage property $15000 (DV) and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.
There was some confusion in the court as the matter began with the magistrate asked by a court officer if there was a note on file for Mr Thorp as it was believed that police documents had been delivered to a solicitor.
When Thorp approached the microphone Magistrate Kiely asked him for clarification.
"You have three charges before the court, do you have a solicitor? Are you going to get some legal advice?" Magistrate Kiely asked.
Thorp replied he had been told he would not need one.
"They told me I wouldn't need one, that I'd come around here and get some more information," he said.
"Will two weeks be enough time for you to seek legal advice?" Magistrate Kiely asked.
"No, I'll need longer than that," Thorp said.
Magistrate Kiely adjourned the matter until November 16, 2022 and said Thorp would need to enter a plea to his charges at his next appearance.
"Bail is to continue and you are to get some legal advice before then," Magistrate Kiely said.
