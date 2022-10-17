A tourist's guide to trying classic Aussie cuisine

Go ahead, be adventurous and explore all the delicious offerings that Australian cuisine has to offer. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

As a country with diverse influences from indigenous, European, Asian, and Pacific Island cultures, Australia is truly a melting pot of flavours.

So go ahead, be adventurous and explore all the delicious offerings that Australian cuisine has to offer. Your taste buds won't be disappointed. Here are some of the main dishes you should try the next time you are Down Under:

The classic Aussie steak

As a country known for its love of steak, it's no surprise that steak is at the top of the list for classic Aussie cuisine. And when it comes to finding a fantastic steak restaurant, Melbourne has some of the finest options in the country.

From trendy city spots to rustic countryside restaurants, steak lovers are spoilt for choice. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, head to one of Melbourne's top steak restaurants. Here, you'll be served premium cuts cooked to your liking, accompanied by traditional sides like crispy fried chips or potatoes and creamy mashed potatoes.

So if you're looking for a true taste of Australia, make sure to add a steak dinner at one of Melbourne's steak restaurants to your itinerary. Trust us - it will be an unforgettable culinary experience.

Snags on the barbie

For many tourists, a trip to Australia just isn't complete without trying a classic barbeque - snags on the barbie. But in order to truly experience authentic Aussie cuisine, it's important to have the right equipment. That's where snags come in.

These thick sausages, traditionally made with pork or beef, provide both flavour and texture when cooked on a hot grill. And while they may seem simple, they can easily be enhanced with various marinades and toppings like grilled onions and crispy bacon.

So next time you're planning a barbeque for friends or family, don't forget to include snags as a quintessential Australian dish. Your tastebuds will thank you.

Fresh oysters and other Aussie seafoods

When people think of Australian cuisine, they often imagine delicious seafood dishes. With over 50,000 kilometres of coastline, Australia is home to some of the freshest and tastiest seafood in the world.

When tourists come to Australia, they often want to try our famous seafood dishes. And what better way to experience the authentic tastes of our country than by indulging in some fresh oysters, caught straight from the ocean? Kangaroo Island boasts some of the best oysters in Australia, providing visitors with a unique taste of the sea.

But there are many other delectable seafood options for visitors to try. From succulent Tasmanian salmon to Tangalooma's famed Moreton Bay bugs, there's no shortage of delicious and quintessentially Aussie seafood dishes to savour. From the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland to the southern tip of Tasmania, Australia's oceans provide us with an abundance of tasty seafood choices.

So be sure to add some fresh oysters and native seafood onto your culinary itinerary.

Fish and chips

When visitors come to Australia, they often want to try classic local cuisine. And no dish is more quintessentially Aussie than fish and chips. The origins of this renowned meal can be traced back to the 19th century, when immigrants brought over recipes for deep-fried fish.

It wasn't until the 1930s that potato chips became a common addition, and the combination soon became a popular beachside snack. Today, many tourists make it a point to try fish and chip shops all over the country, savouring the crispy coating and flaky seafood with a sprinkle of salt and malt vinegar.

Whether eaten as an afternoon treat or during a seaside picnic, fish and chips hold a special place in Australian food culture - and in the hearts of visitors looking for an authentic taste of Down Under cuisine.

Bush tucker

As a unique aspect of Australian cuisine, bush tucker incorporates indigenous ingredients such as native fruits and meats. These ingredients are not only delicious, but also provide a fascinating insight into Australia's cultural history.

For tourists looking to sample classic Aussie dishes, trying bush tucker is essential in order to fully experience the country's culinary landscape. From saltbush lamb to finger limes, there are endless opportunities for adventurous eaters to discover new flavours.

Many restaurants and food tours now offer bush tucker tastings, allowing visitors to try a range of traditional ingredients in creative and contemporary dishes. So for those visiting Australia, make sure to explore the world of bush tucker.

Aussie wine

When it comes to pairing food and wine, Australians have a well-deserved reputation for excellence. For tourists looking to sample classic Aussie cuisine, such as barbequed meats or seafood from the grill, Aussie wines are a must. Their bold flavours and high acidity make them the perfect complement to grilled dishes.

And with diverse regions and climates producing a wide range of styles, there's something for every palate. From full-bodied reds like Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon, to refreshing whites like Riesling or Sauvignon Blanc, Australian wines offer the perfect accompaniment to any traditional Australian meal. So next time you're dining Down Under, don't forget to add a bottle (or two) of Aussie wine to your menu.

_______