Third time's the charm for Front Page in The Kosciuszko

The third time was the charm for Front Page who stormed to the biggest win of his career in the $2 million The Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday.
After being selected twice to run in the richest race for country trained horses in the past two years, both times for the William Farrer Super Punters Club, the Corowa gelding was forced to be scratched on both occasions.
However things panned out perfectly for Geoff Duryea this time around.
"The first time was just a freak accident, the second time there was nothing we could do about it, but he has done the right thing this time," Duryea said.
"I've had the perfect preparation.
"He's had two barrier trials at Wangaratta, won them both, and the way he's come through I couldn't have asked for anymore.
The win also provided Young jockey Tyler Schiller with the perfect 24th birthday present.
While the race didn't unfold exactly as he had planned, Schiller was thrilled with the six-year-old.
"I didn't actually want to lead but when he just took me to the front under his own terms I was just happy to go with the horse," Schiller said.
"I know how much ability he has and when he gave a kick at the top of the straight I actually thought he was pretty vulnerable but he toughed it out super.
"He is a ripping horse."
Front Page ($6) held off Far Too Easy ($4.80 fav) to win by almost a length.
Duryea was pretty confident he was going to hold on.
"I've seen him do it before and they can get to him but then they have to get past him," Duryea said.
"He's got a pretty big ticker.
"I wasn't overly worried."
It helped justify his owning group's decision to turn down a big money offer from Hong Kong over two years ago.
Duryea showed plenty of loyalty to the apprentice who guided Front Page to victory in the Wagga Town Plate in May.
Duryea had received plenty of interest in the ride.
However was pleased he stuck with another Southern Districts product.
"I stuck with him," he said.
"A couple of the big blokes rang me ..... but I rang Tyler and his man and said 'do you want to ride him? Yes or no now' right on the spot and his man said he'd love to.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.