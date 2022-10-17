The Young Witness

Hilltops Councillor on assault charges has matters adjourned

Updated October 18 2022 - 1:36am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:30pm
Hilltops Shire Councillor Matthew Peter Stadtmiller from Harden, will reappear in Young Local Court on November 16, 2022 facing three domestic violence related charges.

