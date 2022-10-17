Hilltops Councillor on assault charges has matters adjourned

Hilltops Shire Councillor Matthew Peter Stadtmiller from Harden, will reappear in Young Local Court on November 16, 2022 facing three domestic violence related charges.
Stadtmiller, who ran for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party for the seat of Cootamundra at the last NSW state election, appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 facing two charges of common assault (dv) and one charge of stalk/intimidate intend fear, physical harm (domestic).
An interim apprehended violence order (AVO) had also been put in place between Stadtmiller and the victim/s.
Represented by solicitor Keith Carmody, Stadtmiller did not enter a plea with Mr Carmody stating he had only received instructions on the matters the day prior and there appeared to be submissions for mental health issues.
"I'll ask for three (weeks) Your Honour, for legal advice," Mr Carmody said.
Magistrate Kiely adjourned the matters and stated that a plea must be entered on the next appearance.
There were some variations made to Stadtmiller's bail conditions, however bail was to continue with both the charges and AVO to be dealt with at the next occasion.
"The interim AVO charges are to continue," Magistrate Kiely said.
Magistrate Kiely then went on to read out what the interim orders meant including that Stadtmiller is not to approach, harass, intimidate, threaten or contact the victim/s.
Mr Stadtmiller will reappear in Young Local Court on November 16, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.