Indian community celebrate in Young | Photos

The Indian community of Young came together to celebrate a very popular Indian festival with both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor joining in the festivities.
Young boasts a large, vibrant and proud Indian community and what better way for them to celebrate their heritage and to honour Diwali than with their own event held in Young.
"Diwali is the most splendid celebration in India," Navpreet Kaur said.
"This Celebration is a sign of 'victory over evil.'
"The festival of Diwali is also known as 'The Festival of Lights.' This is the most popular festival In India which has left its impression all over the world."
There was plenty of entertainment throughout the evening and special guests including Mayor Margaret Roles and Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman, magicians for the kids and plenty of traditional Indian dishes to eat.
"Diwali 2022 in Young was more special this year as the whole Indian community in Young hosted a Diwali Party at Town Hall," Nav said.
"The whole of Town Hall was decorated with traditional art called Rangoli and rows of lights."
Nav explained the holiday brought Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist faith communities together with song, dance and food throughout the evening.
"For all of us, Diwali is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and promote inclusion that help us build stronger and more vibrant communities, and to recognize the important contributions that Australians of different religion faiths make to help build a better, fairer, and more inclusive country," she said.
"Women and men dressed up in Indian Traditional attires and did dance performances to many traditional folk songs."
Everyone in attendance had a fantastic time and enjoyed themselves.
"Diwali holds great significance in terms of brotherhood, friendship, and relationships in all our lives," Nav said.
"Special thanks to the community for sharing the Festival of Lights with the Indian community and promoting multicultural events in Young. I wish for us all to live peacefully and continue to celebrate many more Diwali's with our close ones."
