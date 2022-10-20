The Young Witness

Military helicopter hovers over Young | Video

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 9:46pm
A military helicopter was found hovering over the north-west of Young as it made a detour on its trip from Canberra to Sydney.

