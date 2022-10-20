Military helicopter hovers over Young | Video

A military helicopter was found hovering over the north-west of Young as it made a detour on its trip from Canberra to Sydney.
The helicopter took off from Canberra International Airport at 3pm AEDT on Thursday October 20, 2022 and was seen to be flying backwards and forwards near the hills behind the Maimuru silos between 3.30pm and 4pm.
According to flight tracking website flightaware.com the military chopper then continued from Young to land at the Holsworthy Military Base at 5pm.
Prior to its stop over Young, via Canberra, the helicopter had taken off from Holsworthy Barracks at 12.56pm and flown to Canberra International Airport where it landed at 1.53pm.
As the chopper made its way around the Maimuru area it had its side doors open and personnel could be seen inside the the main cabin of the aircraft. It is believed the flight was a part of a training exercise.
The flight followed on from two fighter jets that passed through low to town earlier in the week.
The F-35A Lightning II jets buzzed Young on Monday October 17 around 3.20pm and made a special pass through Cowra where one of the pilots went to school.
The jets were on their way to their home location of RAAF Base Williamtown near Newcastle after leaving RAAF Base East Sale.
The F-35A Lightning II is a highly advanced multi-role, supersonic, stealth fighter which will meet Australia's requirements to defeat current and emerging threats.
The F-35A is at the forefront of air combat technology.
It's advanced sensors and data fusion allow it to gather and share information faster than ever before.
Capable of supersonic flight while retaining stealth, the F-35A has extraordinary acceleration, agility and 9G manoeuvrability.
The F-35A also provides its pilots with significantly higher levels of lethality and survivability in combat.
With a range of 2200km the jets can climb to 50,000 feet and can reach up to 1,960 km/h (Mach 1.6).
By around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon the jets were both over Cowra.
