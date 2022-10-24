New rules for agritourism a boost for the region

The NSW Government has announced new rules and policies surrounding agritourism which it believes will help to boost local businesses.
According to Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke more farmers across the region could soon be swinging their gates open to visitors, thanks to a new policy that makes it easier to set up agritourism opportunities.
Ms Cooke said the NSW Government had released its final agritourism policy aimed at helping local businesses thrive.
With a portion of the local economy based on tourism the NSW Government sees this as a boon for the area.
"This policy will make it easier for our farmers to set up, run and grow agritourism experiences on their properties, such as farm stays, cafes, cellar doors, retreats, roadside stalls, fruit picking and small wedding venues," Ms Cooke said.
"It will help bring more tourists to our region and provide endless avenues for primary producers to drive productivity and cash flow on their doorstep."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the new policy would make it would be cheaper and easier for farmers to diversify their income and support the thriving agritourism sector.
"Agritourism is a growing sector for both the Australian and NSW economies and is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030. It's important we provide a clear and simple pathway through the planning system," Mr Toole said.
"We have introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow agritourism activities to happen with either faster or no planning approval, if they meet requirements set out in the policy."
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the finalised policy will support the growing agritourism industry and encourage the next generation to farm the land.
"Our primary producers have shown resilience time and time again over the last few years, battling through floods, fires, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to support them however we can," Mr Roberts said.
"These reforms will help landowners build up their resilience and recover faster from the pandemic and natural disasters by providing another source of income."
The new policy will commence on 1 December. For more information visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/agritourism
