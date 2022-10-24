Local wineries win gold for top drops

Five local wineries and one locally owned winery have all picked up gold medals at the 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards.
Grove Estate, Linear, Hungerford Hill, Glandore, Corang Estate and Moppity Vineyards were all awarded a gold medal in judging and will be presented at the awards ceremony held in Sydney on Friday October 28.
Grove Estate won their golf for its 2022 Al Dente Rose Nebbiolo Cabernet Sauvignon, Hungerford Hill 2021 Tempranillo Graciano, Linear received gold for its 2021 Tempranillo, Glandore won with its 2021 Sangiovese and Corang Estate picked up gold for its 2021 Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon.
Moppity Vineyards won gold with its 2021 Estate Chardonnay from Tumbarumba.
The judging took place at International Convention Centre Sydney on October 4 - 6.
16 expert wine judges tasted for three days and awarding 492 medals, 79 of which are the highly prized, precious gold variety.
The 79 gold medal finalists will now move on to the next stage of the Awards, the exclusive 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards Presentation Lunch, where the top 2022 trophy winners will be announced on Friday 28 October at ICC Sydney.
"It probably won't come as much of a surprise that Semillon, Chardonnay and Shiraz were the three strongest classes of the show as NSW has traditionally produced many great wines from these varietals," Chair of Judges Nick Spencer said.
"However, rather than spend too much time highlighting the strength of these varieties I will simply say NSW produces some of the best Shiraz and Chardonnay in the world, full stop."
Mr Spencer was most impressed with the red varietals, especially as they had overcome natural disasters to be produced.
"In the 'alternative red varietals' class, 51 medals were awarded, almost double that of last year's class," he said.
"This is no mean feat following the tragedy of the 2020 bushfires and the impact on growers and producers across the state."
A further 25 of the awards were given to the ever popular Rosé class.
"Responding to consumer's insatiable appetite for Rosés, this class was another stand out this year with 25 medals awarded," Mr Spencer said.
"The quality of NSW Rosés continues to increase and really demonstrates the skill of our winemakers to craft wines that are responsive to consumer's wishes while maintaining quality and integrity."
