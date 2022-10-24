The Young Witness

Local wineries win gold for top drops

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 6:55pm
Five local wineries and one locally owned winery have all picked up gold medals at the 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards.

