Hilltops Solutions Committee hold successful composting night | Photos

Over 25 community members recently attended a Composting Information Night hosted by the Hilltop's Solution Committee recently.
The meeting had very good representation from community members, councillors and Council staff and provided the opportunity for community to input on how Hilltops Shire could move into the composting arena as leaders in the region. This is particularly pertinent in view of the mandatory Fogo Bins being required in all local councils by 2030.
Key note speakers for the evening were Bill Daley Co-owner Operator of YLAD Living Soils, Compost Fertility Products and Programmes and Wendy Johnston Composting Specialist and On Farm Composter
Spokespeople for the evening Jane Reid and Richard Page, of the Hilltops Solution Committee, were very pleased with the community response on such a timely and relevant topic for all councils.
"We see this as a real opportunity for Hilltops to lead in this area and we are incredibly fortunate to have leaders and experts in this field located within our Shire. Rhonda and Bill Daley are such a powerhouse resource to be tapped into and are very encouraging of the Shire to take a lead in this arena."
YLAD Living Soils was established by Rhonda and Bill Daley in in 2002 to balance soil minerals and increase soil humus and return life to depleted local soils. The vision of the company has been "To take local waste and create local fertiliser for local food production."
YLAD have incredibly set up 50 composting operations around Australia, including FOGO waste compost facility for Harris Farms and were integral in the establishment of the Snowy Monaro Regional Composting facility which the council has been running successfully now since 2008. Both Rhonda and Bill have international connections and are available for the local council to provide advice and direction in the future
Rhonda and Bill are also very encouraging of the local council and reiterate that the process is not difficult once you have the processes in place with Bill stating that the potential revenue Hilltops Council could generate would be significant. As well as being a saleable resource the compost produced locally could be utilised by council on sporting fields and parks and gardens, but most significant is the reduction in Landfill that Council will see. Bill referred to the Cooma Monaro Council who have been successfully running their site now for 14 years as a great example of what can be achieved.
Not only does composting provide income and a local commodity to improve soils, by reducing landfill it reduces emissions, which is something Barb Johnson, Chairperson of the Hilltops Solution Committee, is very pleased to see put on local government agendas in the near future. "NSW has set net zero target from organic waste by 2030 and this is a very significant. I learnt so much from the evening and feel very grateful to have leaders such as Rhonda and Bill residing in our LGA and available to mentor our Council in meeting the mandatory requirements of FOGO. It is such an opportunity."
If anyone is interested in more information on this initiative please contact Jane Reid on 0409841048 or Barb Johnson on 0429638323.
