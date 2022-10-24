Hilltops Solutions Committee hold successful composting night | Photos

Rhonda and Bill are also very encouraging of the local council and reiterate that the process is not difficult once you have the processes in place with Bill stating that the potential revenue Hilltops Council could generate would be significant. As well as being a saleable resource the compost produced locally could be utilised by council on sporting fields and parks and gardens, but most significant is the reduction in Landfill that Council will see. Bill referred to the Cooma Monaro Council who have been successfully running their site now for 14 years as a great example of what can be achieved.