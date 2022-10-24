Police have arrested two men who allegedly fled a Riverina petrol station without paying before leading highway patrol officers on a pursuit.
At about 7.30am on Monday, officers attached to Young Highway Patrol were alerted to an alleged fail-to-pay at a service station in Cootamundra. The white Holden Commodore was then seen travelling north on the Olympic Highway towards Wombat.
Upon the driver's failure to stop, police initiated a pursuit, which continued through the Young township before the Commodore became bogged on a dead-end dirt road.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were arrested and taken to Young Police Station. Subsequent checks on the vehicle revealed the licence plates had allegedly been altered. Inquiries continue.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
