The Young Witness

Police have arrested two men after a pursuit around Young

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:26pm, first published 7:25pm
Two men have been arrested after leading police on a pursuit through a Riverina town. File picture

Police have arrested two men who allegedly fled a Riverina petrol station without paying before leading highway patrol officers on a pursuit.

