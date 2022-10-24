The Young Witness

Funding to fill pothole problems

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:40am, first published October 24 2022 - 7:37pm
The NSW Government has announced it will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.

