Funding to fill pothole problems

The NSW Government has announced it will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, Councils across the electorate can apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Ms Cooke said.
"We have heard the calls for help loud and clear and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said on Tuesday under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, councils can apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather and it's promising to see that more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February," Mr Farraway said.
"However, plenty more potholes still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our Government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads.
The new funding builds on the $500 million invested by the NSW Government through the Fixing Local Roads program to help regional councils repair, maintain and seal local roads across the state.
Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads. Work must be completed by 1 January 2024.
Applications for funding are open for two weeks from today with funding announced in November so councils can begin work as soon as possible.
