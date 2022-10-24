The Young Witness

CEF 2022 Hilltops Ramble | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the miserable and wet weather the Young Country Education Foundation (CEF) Hilltops Ramble was a great success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.