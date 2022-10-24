CEF 2022 Hilltops Ramble | Photos

Despite the miserable and wet weather the Young Country Education Foundation (CEF) Hilltops Ramble was a great success.
The Young CEF had a sellout crowd who enjoyed a tour of Iandra Castle followed by wine and cheese tasting before an amazing lunch at Ballinaclash Orchards on Saturday October 22.
Student scholarships are still open for 2023. There have already been a number of applications but the Young CEF would welcome more.
The Young CEF AGM will be held at the Young Services Club on November 8 at 5.15pm. Anyone is welcome to come along.
To find out more about Young CEF and what it does for local students be sure to visit their website at https://cef.org.au/foundations/young/.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.