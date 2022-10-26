A great project in student resilience at Young High and Young North Public Schools | Photos

A local high school and a local primary school have both signed up to take part in a program that will benefit local students and prepare them for a successful future.
Young High School and Young North Public School have launched The Resilience Project as a part of their curriculum for the betterment of their students.
"From the outset Young North Public School and Young High School have always looked for ways to optimise success for our youth," Staff from Young North Public School and Young High School said.
"Once we found an evidenced based program that could not only benefit our youth mentally, emotionally, socially and physically, we just couldn't keep it a secret."
The Resilience Project works on mental health strategies to build resilience and happiness in students through presentations, curriculum, events, an app and wellbeing journals.
According to the program website students and staff are able to share the benefits of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness as well as easy ways they can be practiced in the real world.
The combined launch took place at the Young Town Hall last week after an introduction at each of the schools.
School staff believe that The Resilience Project is a fantastic way for students to benefit not only now, but in the future as well.
"We strive for all young Australians to become confident and creative individuals, successful lifelong learners, and active and informed members of the community," they said.
Over 1,000 schools across the country, as well as sporting clubs including Cricket Australia, NRL, soccer and AFL teams have taken part in The Resilience Project and benefited from its programs and now local students will be able to join the fun.
"Thank you to all those who were able to attend our 'in school' and community launch," staff said.
"We hope you embrace The Resilience Project and improve the outlook of our future."
To find out more contact your child's school or visit https://theresilienceproject.com.au/.
