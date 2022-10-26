Local staff celebrated for World Teacher's Day

Teachers in the region are being recognised this Friday 28 October 2022 as part of state-wide celebrations for World Teachers' Day.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said World Teachers' Day was a great opportunity to recognise the positive difference teachers make in our lives.
"Teachers have a lasting impact that extends well beyond the school gate. It's great to be able to take the opportunity to thank all of our teachers," Ms Cooke said.
"We all know an outstanding teacher at our local school or early childhood service, and I'd encourage everyone to participate in this year's event by sharing a post on social media to thank them for everything they do, using the hashtag #WTD2022."
Across NSW there are more than 170,000 primary, secondary and early childhood teachers.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said this year's theme is "Quality teaching lasts a lifetime".
"NSW teachers are among the best in Australia and it is important to acknowledge their vital work, expertise and commitment," said Ms Mitchell.
"The effect of quality teaching extends well beyond the classroom, shaping the minds, memories and lives of students long after they complete school,"
"I can't wait to see how local school communities in the region come together to celebrate teachers today."
Schools and communities can find the #WTD2022 e-toolkit to get involved in celebrating the amazing work our NSW teachers on the NESA website at
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.