'Colt' rape appeal rejected in District Court

A member of the notorious "Colt" family who raped a teenage girl at a remote Hilltops bush property, described as a "commune" by Wagga Police, has attempted to appeal his conviction.
The name Colt is a pseudonym given by the courts in NSW to an extended family of 38 people, including more than a dozen children born of incest.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted at a judge-only trial in June 2020 after pleading not guilty to sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent and knowing she did not consent.
The victim, aged between 16 and 18 years old at the time of the offence, was in the man's extended family, had a sensory disability and had never attended school.
The man committed the offence on the backseat of his car at the rural Hilltops property in February 2010 after having driven from interstate to visit family members.
The man was jailed for four years with a non-parole period of two years and four months. He was released on parole in September last year and filed his appeal after his release.
The man's barrister based the appeal on the argument that his client's conviction could not be supported given regard to the evidence.
The man's appeal pointed to victim being unsure of the colour, make or model of the car where the sexual assault took place and the additional details she gave in testimony compared to her first police interview.
District Court trial judge Gina O'Rourke had recorded that it was not in issue that the victim was continually sexually assaulted from a very young age by various close and extended family members.
Judge O'Rourke found that multiple children at the rural property were forced to have incestuous sex and the victim was threatened with violence if she told anyone, including being told that she would be "dead' and 'have a bullet in her head'."
The victim told police in 2013 that she was sexually assaulted by the man but later retracted that statement.
Judge O'Rourke noted that at the time the victim retracted the 2013 statement, a close relative had "encouraged the male family members to have sexual intercourse with her against her will".
The extended Colt family moved between isolated rural properties in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia over the course of decades before arriving in Hilltops in 2010.
In 2012, a number of children were removed by the Department of Family and Community Services and police established Strike Force Hermoyne to investigate the family. The strike force resulted in charges being brought against a number of adults within the family.
Following a Court of Criminal Appeal hearing in June, chief judge Robert Beech-Jones and judges Peter Garling and Helen Wilson dismissed the man's appeal in a ruling handed down this month.
"Having examined the whole record of the trial, I was not left with any doubt about the applicant's conviction," Judge Garling stated.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.