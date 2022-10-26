The Young Witness

Colt family member's bid to overturn rape conviction fails

By Rex Martinich
'Colt' rape appeal rejected in District Court

A member of the notorious "Colt" family who raped a teenage girl at a remote Hilltops bush property, described as a "commune" by Wagga Police, has attempted to appeal his conviction.

