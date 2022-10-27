Parts of the Riverina shook this week as multiple earthquakes struck across the region.
On Sunday evening Geoscience Australia detected an earthquake near Boorowa.
It came just two days after an earlier quake struck approximately 120 km southeast of Wagga near Tumbarumba.
At 11.25pm last Friday, instruments detected a quake measuring 2.1 on the richter scale, at a depth of 10 kilometres, located approximately eight kilometres east of Tumbarumba.
The quakes were followed by a further two that struck near Jindabyne in Berridale late on Monday evening.
Despite two earthquakes rocking the region just days apart, Geoscience Australia Senior Seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate said earthquakes of this size are actually relatively common around here.
"It's not particularly uncommon for us to see earthquakes of this magnitude," Dr Bathgate said.
"At magnitude 2, both [Riverina] earthquakes are relatively small."
Dr Bathgate said in the last 10 years, the area within 50 kilometres of the Tumbarumba earthquake has experienced roughly one earthquake per year.
"In contrast, the Boorowa area is a lot more active, with over 100 earthquakes taking place in that area over the last 10 years," he said.
Dr Bathgate explained that earthquakes take place across Australia on a daily basis.
"Our continent is moving north about 7 centimetres every year and as a result, you get very large earthquakes on the plate boundary through New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia," he said.
But he said some of that stress is also transferred to within the plate with activation of small local fault lines.
"Stress builds up along those fault lines and is generally released in quite small magnitude two or three earthquakes," he said.
Australia experiences over 100 magnitude three earthquakes across the country every year with many times more magnitude two earthquakes and smaller.
"In that respect these earthquakes are not that uncommon," Dr Bathgate said.
While most earthquakes that strike Australia are relatively minor, he said the continent does occasionally experience larger ones too.
Millions experienced this first hand last September,when people across southeastern Australia felt the ground shake after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Mansfield in Victoria.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
