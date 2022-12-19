The Young Witness

Hilltops Council staff to take a break with Christmas closure

Debbie Evans
Debbie Evans
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:54am, first published 8:30am
Hilltops Council will close over Christmas and New Year with skeleton staff available for unavoidable works.

