Hilltops Council staff to take a break with Christmas closure

Hilltops Council will close over Christmas and New Year with skeleton staff available for unavoidable works.
Council adopted a recommendation for the Christmas close down at its October meeting.
Operations will close down from 5pm Friday, December 23 re-opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and a skeleton staff will be employed over the Christmas break.
The report to Council supporting the recommendation said, "Christmas Day this year falls on Sunday 25 December 2022.
"Traditionally Council has closed the office for the Christmas/New Year period.
"It is proposed that this year Council will close from 5pm Friday 23 December 2022 until Tuesday 3 January 2023, following the New Years Day public holiday which is observed on Monday 2 January 2023.
"During this period operational staff will be requested to take leave, with a skeleton staff still active for unavoidable works.
"Waste Transfer Station operating hours and kerbside collection days will be advertised in local newspapers, and Council's website and Facebook page.
"Suitable notification will be given to householders who are affected. Arrangements for extra services in parks and recreational areas will be made."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.