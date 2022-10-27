Wombat and Murrumburrah Public Schools set the PACE

Local teachers, Corina Gardener of Wombat Public, and Kate Menz and Brendan Shean of Murrumburrah Public School recently attended the Good For Kids Good For Life PACE training in Wagga.
PACE (Physically Active Children in Education) - supports K-6 teachers in schools to schedule 150 minutes of planned physical activity into their weekly timetable as required by the Department of Education.
In a busy school day, it is often difficult for teachers to allocate set times to achieve this requirement.
The PACE training and package provides busy teachers with many practical activities that they can easily fit into their busy days through a series of energisers and by also incorporating incidental physical activity into other curriculum areas.
Principal at Murrumburrah Public Renee Ford is very pleased with the training package and has said the school will be utilising the resources and ideas in its timetabling.
"The staff who attended PACE training yesterday found the training to be especially useful and hands on," she said.
"Additionally, the accompanying resource package is very comprehensive and full of practical simple activities which can be easily accessed by busy teachers."
Barb Manwaring Health Promotion Officer based at Young Health Service also congratulated The Hunter New England Team on the development of this practical package.
"Many Australian children are not meeting the recommended physical activity levels," Barb said.
"The benefits of improving physical activity patterns in young people are numerous and include improvements in concentration, academic performance, memory, and many aspects of their physical, mental and social health."
Barb believes that school is the perfect place to implement the PACE program.
"The school setting is an ideal opportunity to offer more physical activity in a supportive environment," she said.
"This very practical training and the accompanying resources really assists teachers to achieve the 150 minutes of physical activity weekly requirement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.