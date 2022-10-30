A beautiful day for an open garden | Photos

The weather really turned it on for the Young Hospital Auxiliary Open Gardens fundraiser.
Three gardens were open to the public on Saturday October 29 with the sun shining as people wandered and soaked in the spring flowers.
Young Garden Club were on hand at member and publicity officer Helenie Carmody's garden in town with some amazing displays despite the recent rain.
Helenie had worked very hard in preparation for the event and did not disappoint with her five acre property having something to see at every turn.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.