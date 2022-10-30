The Young Witness

Young horseman Jason Grimson adds to group one tally at Menangle

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 30 2022 - 8:33pm, first published 8:26pm
Former Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt guides Major Delight to victory in the NSW Breeders Challenge two-year-old fillies final at Menangle on Saturday. Picture by Racing at Club Menangle

Jason Grimson trained I Cast No Shadow to victory in the group one Len Smith Mile.

