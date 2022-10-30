Jason Grimson trained I Cast No Shadow to victory in the group one Len Smith Mile.
After winning two of his last three starts, I Cast No Shadow brought up the biggest win of his career.
The six-year-old clocked a new career best mile rate of 1:48.8 to win by a neck.
Grimson's other runner in the feature race Majestic Cruiser finished seventh, beaten 7.9 metres after breaking under pressure from barrier one.
Despite his finishing position, the former Young horseman confirmed plans were still on track to head to the New Zealand Cup.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
