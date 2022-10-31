Hilltops Council have urged residents to check if roads are closed prior to making any trips after the rain event on Monday.
Council are encouraging locals to not travel if they do not need to with debris and water continuing to cover some roads.
"There has been another significant weather event in the Hilltops overnight," the message from Council read.
"As a result, several roads are closed, and many roads are covered in debris.
"Council strongly urges all residents to avoid unessential travel."
Council have had staff out working, even during the rain event on Monday to attempt to clear roads and drains.
"Council crews are working around the clock to clear roads and ensure they are safe," the message said.
"Please follow direction of Emergency Services personnel, including Council staff, and never enter or attempt to cross flood water."
A list of road closures can be found here: Road closures - Hilltops Council (nsw.gov.au)
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
