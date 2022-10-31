Police have joined forces with the SES and other agencies to search for two men who have gone missing in floodwater near Boorowa.
According to police a multi-agency search has resumed for the two people.
Police said about 11.15pm on Monday 31 October, 2022, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 50km east of Boorowa, following reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.
"Police have been told a utility attempted to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek when it was swept off the road by water," a police spokesperson said.
"Two men managed to free themselves from the cabin of the vehicle, however, another two men who are believed to have been travelling in the tray have not been located."
Police said emergency services were contacted and attended the scene, with the search - involving local police and the State Emergency Service (SES) - suspended due to poor light and adverse conditions just after 2am on Tuesday 1 November, 2022.
"It (the search) has since resumed," police said.
