UPDATED 10am: The SES has said two people have been rescued after being swept off a causeway near Bribbaree.
EARLIER: The State Emergency Service are currently (at 9.30am Wednesday November 2) responding to a call for help near Bribbaree.
According to a SES spokesperson two men have been swept off a causeway near the village and are clinging to the side of their vehicle.
The SES Flood Rescue team from Wollongong are responding to the incident.
The current incident is the fourth flood rescue that SES have responded to locally with the two men near Boorowa still missing.
"Boorowa police and SES resumed searching again today," the spokesperson said.
The SES along with Hilltops Council and local police are pleading with motorists to not take any risks and not attempt to drive through floodwater.
On Tuesday Hilltops Council urged residents to only drive for essential purposes.
At the time of going to print the current road closures and conditions across the Hilltops region were:
Young
Boorowa
Harden
For a list of current road closures visit the Hilltops Council website.
In a flood emergency please contact the SES on 132500.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
