The Bureau of Meteorology site at the Young Airport recorded a total of 59.6mm in the 24 hours up until 9am on Tuesday.
According to the half-hourly observations data at 5pm there was 31.2mm recorded, however, only an hour later at 6pm there was 49mm recorded and by 7pm there was 55.2mm in the gauge.
It is believed that with wind gusts reaching up to 32km/h that the number recorded by the Bureau may have actually have been higher.
The sudden onslaught of rain caused parts of town to become flooded with water across roads, creeks rising, Donges Supa IGA and the front of Young Motors becoming flooded, a very large tree in Carrington Park falling and roads being closed due to washouts.
Council is urging people to only travel if necessary and have a list on its website of current road closures.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.