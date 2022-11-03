Woolworths Young is organising a food drive to help locals who need it the most at Christmas time.
The Local Community Food Drive has been set up to help deliver high priority food relief to those experiencing hardship, in the lead-up to Christmas.
Store manager Royce Rumble has said the initiative will commence on 2 November, with local customers being encouraged to donate non-perishable food items into the specially marked Local Community Food Drive trolley, found in-store.
Items the Woolies are encouraging to be donated include:
"Food insecurity is a harsh reality for many Australians," Royce said.
"According to the 2022 FoodBank Hunger Report, more than half a million households struggle to meet food needs; with more than two million households having gone hungry in the last 12 months.
"Within these households, the number of children affected has increased by 100,000, resulting in 1.3 million children grappling without having food on their plate."
According to Royce Woolworths Young and other stores are working closely with local food charities to ensure local residents in need receive the donated items, along with fresh food to the value of $250 in time for the upcoming festive season.
"As Today's Fresh Food People, we're dedicated to caring for all local Australian communities," Royce said.
"Our food rescue efforts not only support vulnerable people, but provide an opportunity for Australians to understand the country's stark hunger problem.
"We're asking Young customers who are in a position to do so, to join us in donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive on their next grocery shop, by simply adding non-perishable items to our trolleys."
By donating customers will be helping the wellbeing of the local community by giving them the essentials.
"The Food Drive is a frontline community effort to help provide a solution for hunger relief, which has been exacerbated by the rising cost of living and changes in household living arrangements," Royce said.
Customers can donate in-store at Young to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive from November 2 until November 15.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.