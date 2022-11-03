The Young Witness

Woolworths customers encouraged to donate to food drive to help locals in need

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 11:35am
Woolworths Young is organising a food drive to help locals who need it the most at Christmas time.

Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

