A gas leak impacting Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow has been fixed but reignition of services could take weeks.

By Debbie Evans
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 1:47pm
Gas leak sees thousands affected in Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow.

Jemena will be assigning additional crews to their staff in Bathurst to help with the safe relight program to restore gas services to individual customers after a leak in the APA Young to Lithgow pipeline.

