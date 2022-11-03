Jemena will be assigning additional crews to their staff in Bathurst to help with the safe relight program to restore gas services to individual customers after a leak in the APA Young to Lithgow pipeline.
A spokesman for gas retailer, Jemena, said it is very unsafe for individuals to attempt the relight program and they should wait for expert assistance.
The pipeline leak occurred Wednesday, November 2, and in a statement on Thursday APA Group said " it is working as quickly and as safely as possible to repair a section of its Young Lithgow Pipeline."
Gas supply to Bathurst has been reinstated and work is underway to restore supplies to Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang.
The leak is thought to have resulted from flood damage to the APA pipeline. On Thursday, APA crews had been able to reconnect supply to Bathurst but not to the other affected towns.
The Jemena spokesman said they would be assigning additional crews to their staff in Bathurst to help with the safe relight program, which has to be undertaken on a premises by premises basis.
The relight process is likely to take weeks with critical services to be resupplied as a priority.
The spokesman said talks were also being held with APA, SES and RFS to see if their staff can assist with the relight of services.
Relight requires someone with expertise to physically attend each individual premises to bleed gas lines and make them safe before reignition.
Concerned customers should reach out to Jemena for further information on 1300 137 078.
Around 20,000 customers in Bathurst, Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon all lost access to their gas supply following the leak.
Further updates on the pipeline itself will be provided by APA Group crews as soon as they become available.
APA provided the following information on Thursday.
"APA crews have reinstated gas supply to Bathurst, enabling network operator Jemena to start progressively turning gas back on for customers in the Bathurst area, however, it may take weeks to restore supply to all affected customers as restoring gas supply is a complex process.
"APA and Jemena teams are working closely together to bring all customers back on supply as quickly as possible, and APA is actively supporting the gas restoration plan.
"Supply to Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon is expected to remain affected for at least several weeks.
"APA unreservedly apologises for the disruption this has caused and we are working with local authorities to understand how we can assist and support those in the community who have been impacted.
"APA, which owns and operates the pipeline, is still investigating the cause of the leak but initial assessment suggests recent flooding is likely to be a factor.
"The section of pipeline that has been affected runs underground, beneath the Macquarie River, and this area is currently flooded which means we have been unable to fully access the site.
"Our crews are doing all they can at this time to help reinstate gas to all affected areas.
"The weather and flooding we are experiencing in the area presents additional challenges in getting access to the site to commence repairs.
"That said we are progressing several repair options in parallel to identify the fastest feasible restoration of gas supply.
"We are working with local and state governments, emergency services and police to understand the needs of those affected and how we can assist them."
APA will continue to provide updates via its website on this supply disruption when we have new information.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
