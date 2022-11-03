Hilltops Council will be reopening the Koorawatha waste facility after a resolution was passed at its most recent Council meeting.
According to Council the facility reopening will be as part of the resolution to implement actions to better operate rural waste facilities.
"Following Council's resolution at the Wednesday 26 October Council Meeting, Hilltops Council will implement actions to better operate rural waste facilities," a statement from Hilltops Council read.
"Council will be progressing plans to provide transfer stations at all rural waste facilities."
As a part of its process Council is seeking feedback from the community in regards to the changes at the facilities.
"Council wishes to consult with communities affected by the endorsed changes to rural waste facilities," the statement said.
"Until then, we recognise that the Koorawatha Waste Facility has been closed for a prolonged period of time due to asbestos cleanup and we wish to reopen the facility on a trial basis."
As a result Council has announced from Tuesday November 15, the Koorawatha tip will be reopened.
"The tip will operate under supervision and will be open each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 12:30pm and 1pm to 2:30pm," the Council statement read.
"We will review these hours based on demand and as we progress the proposed upgrades to rural facilities."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
