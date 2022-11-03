A local business is raising funds for Can Assist after two of its staff have been diagnosed with cancer.
FTS Financial Planning will be holding a Twilight Lawn Bowls event this Friday November 4 with tickets already sold out.
The story of staff member and new mum, the very bubbly and funny, Ellie Robertson set the wheels in motion for the fundraiser.
Most new mothers are excited to attend their first ultrasound, to see and hear their baby, but for Ellie it was the start of a surreal experience that she is still coming to terms with.
"Last year I was pregnant with my first daughter and during my first dating scan they found a mass in my bladder," Ellie said.
"I was just looking for a baby and I got a little extra surprise and it wasn't twins."
Ellie's doctors and specialists all reassured her that she would be fine and that the mass was most likely benign, however a biopsy surgery at 22 weeks pregnant changed their prognosis.
"It turned out I had adenocarcinoma of the bladder," Ellie said.
"From there I was kind of in limbo for a very long time and I had a second surgery four weeks later because I was only able to have surgery in my second trimester.
"There was a risk of me having my daughter, Ivy at 32 weeks, so there was that stress of everything, but luckily I was able to go full term because they removed the cancer in the first surgery and the second surgery showed that it was growing but it wasn't rapidly growing."
Not long after Ivy was born the new mum was straight back into hospital for another surgery .
"When I was seven weeks postpartum (after giving birth) I went in and I had a major surgery and I had half of my bladder actually removed," Ellie said.
Having just given birth and adapting to life with a new born, sitting in a hospital while battling cancer and isolated due to COVID, Ellie struggled.
"You have so much time to mentally prepare for it but it was just awful," she said.
"I was in Wagga, in Calvary Hospital by myself, I couldn't have anyone with me, I was in the maternity ward and I couldn't have my baby, you know, I couldn't do anything."
Fortunately Ellie didn't require chemo as the cancer hadn't spread to her lymph nodes. She is still undergoing monitoring.
Ellie believes that being pregnant while being diagnosed and starting her treatment helped her mentally.
"I did have positives during the whole timeframe, but having said that I knew that my baby was shielding me," she said.
"They couldn't do anything to me until I had my baby, so that was a big thing and then when I actually had Ivy, I was in a bubble, I was in my little mum bubble and it was fantastic.
"But then I got out of the hospital on the Thursday and on the Friday I had to go and see my cancer doctor. So it was always in the back of my mind."
Ellie was well supported throughout her pregnancy and cancer fight with her husband, family, friends and work colleagues at FTS cheering her on the whole way.
When things started to settle down Ellie decided that having gone through the experience that she had that she wanted to do something to help others like her and raise money to support them.
Ellie made a call to Can Assist coordinator for Young Gail Hannigan who openly accepted her offer, but after talking and realising there was more to Ellie's story, made the offer of assistance. Ellie, not realising she was eligible, accepted and has been receiving support.
Now back at work and gracing the office with her positive and effervescent personality her co-workers are once again showing their support by organising the fundraiser this weekend.
Already the business has raised over $2500 with a gofundme page still accepting donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/can-assist-young-and-boorowa-branch.
