The Young Witness

A group of brothers riding from the Gold Coast to Adelaide urgently need accommodation in Young

By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:25pm
Four brothers and their support crew who are riding from the Gold Coast to Adelaide are in urgent need of accommodation in Young for Thursday night after road closures have wreaked havoc on their plans.

