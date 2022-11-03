Four brothers and their support crew who are riding from the Gold Coast to Adelaide are in urgent need of accommodation in Young for Thursday night after road closures have wreaked havoc on their plans.
Kylan, Nick, Jordan, Jono and their six support crew are looking for some donated accommodation in Young for tonight, Thursday November 3, 2022 as they continue their trip raising money for the Cancer Council.
The brothers are riding under the name of 220 For Tammy and are making the 2200km trek on bikes to raise money in memory of their mum (Tammy) who tragically passed away from Lung Cancer.
The boys are three days into their two week trip after starting on Saturday October 29 and travelling as far as Dubbo.
"We were meant to be riding from Dubbo to Condobolin today, however the roads are closed so we have decided to ride our 160km around the Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility today instead," the boys said.
"We need to make our way over to Hay via Leeton so heading to Young tonight is our best option."
The group will not be leaving Dubbo until between 6.30-7pm so they will not arrive in Young until later this evening.
The boy's mum passed away six years ago and in her memory the boys are hoping to raise $50,000 for the Cancer Council to go towards the early detection of cancer.
Support crew Ash said the boys are definitely not cyclists.
"They didn't do much, if any training in preparation for this massive ride," Ash said.
The boy's dad Mick is also joining them on their adventure as one of the ride support crew.
Anyone who may be able to help with donating the team somewhere to stay tonight can ring Ash on 0410911559.
To follow 220 For Tammy's journey be sure to follow them on Facebook and visit their website at https://www.220fortammy.com/ where you can also donate or go to https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/kylanbeech15733/220-for-tammy.
You can also follow the journey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/220_for_tammy.
