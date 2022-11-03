According to data from the NSW Department of Transport Lovell Street in Young has had the most accidents between 2017 and 2021.
The data showed that has been 10 accidents along Lovell Street in the past five years with four of the accidents without casualty, 2 with minor injuries, 3 with moderate injuries and one with a serious injury.
There were three recorded accidents at the roundabout on the corner of Lovell and Main Streets and two on the roundabout on the corner of Lovell and Zouch Streets.
The second worst street for accidents was Boorowa Street with 5 accidents, two of which were serious, one with moderate injuries, one with minor injuries and one with no casualties.
Two of the accidents occurred near or on the roundabout on the corner of Boorowa and Thornhill Streets and two occurred near or on the roundabout on the corner of Boorowa Street and Main Streets.
Across the Hilltops the road with the most accidents was the Olympic Highway with a total of 29 accidents on the road within the Hilltops LGA region.
There was 8 accidents from Lovell Street to the Hilltops/Cowra LGA border and a whopping 21 accidents between Lovell Street and the Cootamundra-Gundagai LGA.
Lachlan Valley Way with a total of 27 accidents, 16 between the Hilltops border and the Boorowa turnoff and 11 between the turnoff and the southern Hilltops LGA border.
The third worst road for accidents was found to be the Cunningar Rd with 13 accidents recorded between Boorowa and Cunningar.
The data showed the road with the most fatalities over the past five years in the Murringo Road with one between Young and Murringo and one between Murringo and Boorowa.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.