The Young Witness

NSW Transport data shows Lovell Street, Young has had the most accidents locally in the past five years

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

According to data from the NSW Department of Transport Lovell Street in Young has had the most accidents between 2017 and 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.