Police have reported a body has been found by police involved in the search for two men reported missing in floodwaters near Boorowa.
Police reported the body was found just before 2pm on Thursday November 3, 2022.
Police and other local emergency services have been searching for two people in flood water at Bevendale, 50km from Boorowa, since Monday night.
"About 11.15pm Monday 31 October 2022, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, after a utility with four men on board was swept off a causeway," police said.
"Officers from The Hume Police District were told two men were in the cabin and two in the rear tray when the ute was driven onto a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek, 50km east of Boorowa."
According to police the men in the cabin freed themselves and swam to safety; however, the vehicle and the other two men were swept downstream.
"Emergency services were alerted and a widespread search began," police said.
"The multi-agency search - involving local police, police divers, Police Rescue, PolAIR and the State Emergency Service (SES) - continued today (Thursday) and, about 2pm, the body of a man was located by police divers."
Police have said the body is yet to be formally identified, and the search is continuing for the second man.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner," police said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.