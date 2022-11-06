Police, the SES and other emergency services have announced a second body has been located in the search for two missing people in floodwater near Boorowa.
Police have now announced the end of the operation with he tragic news that both missing men's bodies located.
"Police have concluded a search operation in Bevendale after a second body was located," policer said.
"The large, multi-agency search of Prestons Creek, about 50km from Boorowa, commenced on Monday October 31, 2022, after a utility - containing four men - was swept off a flooded causeway on Rugby Road."
According to police two men who were in the cabin of the vehicle managed to swim to safety; however, the other two men were swept downstream with the utility.
"Following an extensive search, police divers located a body about 2pm on Thursday 3 November, 2022," police said.
"Further searches of the creek have continued, and a second body was located about 11.15am today, Sunday 6 November 2022.
"While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be the missing men."
Police have said a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
