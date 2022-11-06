The Young Witness

Second man's body found in floodwater search near Boorowa

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police, the SES and other emergency services have announced a second body has been located in the search for two missing people in floodwater near Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.