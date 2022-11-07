Disciple and sacrifice are something Ryan Porter has learnt a lot about in 2022.
After lifting weights for the past six years Porter was looking for another challenge when he came across Natbody Sports, the sport of natural bodybuilding.
On November 5 he competed in his first Natbody competition at Albury walking away with three titles, the Classic and Athletic awards, before being named Grand Champion.
Speaking with Porter it is clear discipline and sacrifice has been a big part of his Natbody journey over the past 20 weeks.
Before sculpting his body into award winning shape Porter had to "bulk up", something most of us have very little trouble doing.
Porter was bulking up in muscle, while most of us simply add fat to our frames.
After "bulking" he followed a strict regime of healthy eating and exercise.
This saw him drop his weight from around 81kgs to 73kgs in the past couple of weeks to ensure he was in shape for his Natbody debut.
Most of the protein in his diet came from chicken, turkey and kangaroo before he entered a two and a half month "cutting" phase.
Speaking about the cutting phase Porter said: "It impacts you a bit more, you have to be strict doing heaps of cardio each day, starting in the morning".
"Your calorie intake is pretty low compared to what you are burning, that's why you burn so much fat," he said.
During this phase Porter, in his peak week's. would consume around 1200 calories a day. Before this he was consuming up to 2200 calories a day.
"It was harder to get up in the morning to train but it was all part of the discipline process," Porter said.
His typical diet on these peak days was extremely healthy and low in calories.
"I'd usually start with fruit, mango or mixed berries, I'd have zero fat yoghurt and a long black coffee and usually a carbohydrate, like a muesli or just a protein shake (for breakfast) before a cardio workout," he said.
The strict regime continued for the rest of the day with lunch, he said, usually consisting of tuna with a salad of cucumber, tomato and a little bit of carrot.
Cheese, due to its fat content, wasn't normally included in the salad.
Of an evening he had his highest carb meal of the day with about 250 grams of rice and chicken breast with broccoli, peas, or "anything green, including spinach" with a bit of pepper and salt.
With such a strict diet you'd imagine going without chocolate or fried food would have been what Porter missed the most.
Time with friends was what he found he craved more.
"Honestly, I like every food, mostly every food that's bad for you, but what I missed (more than the food) was going out for lunch with mates," Porter said.
"But at the same time I knew I was working toward something for myself. You have to make some sacrifices.
"It brings you self happiness but it is good to hang with mates and family.
"The last four weeks before competition became very hard, your mind tries to talk you out of it but the feeling from winning and the family bonding at the event was great. All the work and sacrifice came together.
"It was just awesome having the whole gang there," he said.
Porter was helped on his journey by Sean Graham at Elite Supp in Young and found some of his inspiration for completing his cardio sessions from his father David Porter of Cowra.
"Sean has been my coach and mate through the whole thing," he said.
"And dad, I wasn't a big fan of cardio most of my life but seeing him do an Ironman (triathlon) recently gave me a big boost.
"I thought if he can do cardio like that I can," he said.
Albury was the first event in the Natbody Summer Series. The next event will be held at Tweed Heads on November 19 before a third and final event at Ulladulla on the South Coast on December 3.
While he's likely to skip the Tweed Heads event the Ulladulla leg of the series is on his calendar.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.