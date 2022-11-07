The Young Witness

One teenager taken to hospital after scissor incident at Young High School

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to Young High School following reports a student was armed with scissors. File picture

A teenager has been taken to hospital with stab wounds following reports a student was armed with a pair of scissors at a Riverina school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.