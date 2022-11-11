Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW Liberal Nationals Government was getting on with the job of replacing the temporary single-lane steel bridge to permanently restore access for motorists and pedestrians as quickly and safely as possible.
"We know how important this corridor is to locals and freight operators, which is why we built a temporary bridge last October when the existing bridge was damaged in bad weather," Mr Farraway said.
"This contract award moves us a step closer to delivering the new permanent two-lane crossing, which will improve travel times between the Hume Highway and the Riverina, the Olympic and Newell highways.
"We are aware of the community's concerns regarding pedestrian access, and we'll continue investigating options and consulting with locals while we get on with the job of replacing the current temporary bridge.
"We want to deliver a project that meets the needs of the local community and freight operators, and we will continue to explore active transport options."
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said site set-up will start this month, ahead of construction starting in early 2023.
"I know there has been strong representation from the community about a pedestrian link and I want to reassure locals, options for a pedestrian link will continue to be explored and put in place following construction of the bridge," Ms Cooke said.
"This temporary structure has served us well, but it is time to get on with constructing the new bridge and ensuring better access for all motorists.
"I look forward to seeing the new bridge constructed and I will keep the community updated as we progress with options for pedestrian access."
The new concrete girder bridge will feature a 30-metre-long bridge deck with better approaches and wider lanes opening up a more efficient freight route for the region.
UGL Regional Linx manages all operations and maintenance on the Country Regional Network in NSW and will work with successful subcontractor Abergeldie to build the new bridge.
Construction work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting. Work may also be carried out over 24-hour periods when no trains are running during scheduled Australian Rail Track Corporation shutdowns. The community will be notified before this work is carried out.
During work, there will be additional noise and intermittent traffic stoppages on site. There will also be extra vehicle and machinery movements in the area.
Road users will continue to use the temporary bridge during construction of the permanent bridge, limiting traffic impacts.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.