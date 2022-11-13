Locals have taken to Facebook to post photos and videos after another big rain event caused flooding across Young.
On Sunday (November 13) a number of locals reported over 60mm of rain in their backyard rain gauges in the afternoon storm.
Residents braced themselves on Sunday morning as a storm hit with heavy rain, most locals reported they recorded around 16mm for the 6.30am event.
However it was the Sunday afternoon storm that dumped even further rain on already swollen waterways.
Once again the corner of Lovell Street and Main Street were inundated with Donges Supa IGA owner Robert Donges posting images on Saturday morning of sandbags at the entrance of the store in an effort to prevent flooding inside the supermarket again.
Water was over Blackett Avenue, Stoney Creek crossing on Sunday afternoon was closed due to the amount of water over the road with the creek swelling to large and dangerous levels.
William Street near the Main Street intersection was closed on Sunday afternoon as water covered the roadway.
The creek at the arbortoreum near the rear of the Services Club went all the way up to cover the walking path, reaching the bottom rain of the handrail over half-way up the incline.
Water covered the bridge on Chillingworks Road. One person said they drove across it with water lapping at the bottom and five minutes later water was covering the bridge.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the Young Airport recorded 8mm up until 9am on Sunday morning with the rain that fell between 6am and 7.30am.
The Bureau then recorded a further 44.4mm between 2.09pm and 3.30am.
There is further rain expected on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of at least 1mm between 11am and 3pm.
There will also be windy and gusty conditions expected from 9am to 6pm.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
