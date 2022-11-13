Where better to celebrate the hero wines of the NSW Hilltops region than the national capital?
The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society organisers of the Canberra and Region Wine Show this year created a new showcase trophy for Best Hilltops Wine.
And (drum roll...) the winner of the inaugural Best Hilltops Wine Trophy was Hungerford Hill Hilltops Tempranillo 2022.
The same wine was also the recipient of the Hilltops Vineyards Association perpetual Peter Robertson Trophy for the 2022 Hilltops Wine of the Year.
Other Hilltops Trophy and Gold Medal winning wines include:
Allandale Pinot Gris 2022 - Trophy Best Pinot Gris /Grigio
Ballinaclash Ned Touriga Nacional 2022
Moppity Vineyards Lock and Key Shiraz 2021
Show organisers were delighted with the Hilltops region representation this year, with over a third of the show entries originating from the Hilltops GI, the officially designated cool NSW wine region surrounding Young, Boorowa and Harden.
"This year's Hilltops alliance with the Canberra and Region Wine Show is a significant initiative for our region, a terrific opportunity to benchmark and highlight the calibre of our wines," Hilltops Wine President, Brian Mullany said.
"Significantly too, this year the dual red trophies have been awarded to one of the Hilltops Associate wine companies, Hungerford Hill, and to a non-traditional red variety.
"Increasingly, winemakers from other regions are realising that our cool, elevated rolling hills are producing versatile prestige quality grapes."
Organisers confirmed that over 60 per cent of the Hilltops GI entries scored a medal, further enhancing the region's reputation.
"We're delighted to share this fantastic wine with you at our cellar door or online in a new award-winning packs," Hungerford Hill Wines posted on its Facebook page.
