The Young Witness

Local residents invited to take part in the annual Cherry Festival parade

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:44am, first published November 14 2022 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022 Cherry Festival committee is encouraging locals to jump on board and take part in its annual parade with a competition everyone can take part in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.