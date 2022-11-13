The 2022 Cherry Festival committee is encouraging locals to jump on board and take part in its annual parade with a competition everyone can take part in.
"Members of the Hilltops community are invited to enter the 2022 National Cherry Festival parade to celebrate the return of the full traditional festival, and the much anticipated cherry harvest," the committee said.
The Cherry Festival is fast approaching with only three weeks until the big weekend to be held on December 2-4.
The parade will once again be held on the Saturday at 4pm, this year it will start at the conclusion of the massed pipes and drums performance.
"The street parade is a central part of the harvest festival and transforms Boorowa Street into a spectacular moving feast of colour, movement and music. It also draws hundreds of happy festival goers to the CBD precinct to share the experience," the committee said.
"The theme of the 2022 parade is "Young at Heart" and participants can enter for judging in this category, "Best Overall" or both."
Anyone who has an idea will be eligible to take part in the parade with a whole range of categories in the competition.
"Entries are welcomed from local businesses, community-based organisations, marching bands, schools, education institutions, classic car clubs, religious organisations, social and hobby groups and individuals," the committee said.
"Categories include walking group, vehicle float, vehicle float and walking group, animal, band, community or commercial. Forms are available at https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au/get-involved/ and at the Young Visitor Information Centre."
Be sure to enter soon as parade nominations will close on Monday 21 November 2022.
If anyone would like more information or has any questions they are asked to please contact the Young Visitor Centre at vic@hilltops.nsw.gov.au or by phone on 1800 628 233.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
