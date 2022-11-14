Perinatal Depression and Anxiety Awareness (PANDA) Week is 6-12th November 2022 this year's theme is Building your community of care.
The mental health and wellbeing of new mothers, particularly those in rural and regional settings, is the focus of a special week in our region.
Approximately 1 in 5 new and expectant birth parents and up to 1 in 10 non-birth parents experience problematic symptoms of perinatal anxiety and/or depression.
MLHD has collaborated with The Suicide Prevention Network and local business owner, Tika Smith in Young, to create special event gift packs for women, mum's, new mum's and mum's to be in the Hilltops Region of NSW.
"If I have helped even one person that may have been struggling as well or to simply feel supported through their journey then that is enough for me," Tika said.
Ashleigh Shipp, MLHD Safe Start Coordinator is thankful to Tika and the Hilltops Suicide Prevention Network for their help to raise awareness and generous gift pack donation.
"Tika's gift packs are a reminder to mums to take time out for themselves. This initiative was made possible by Hilltops Suicide Prevention Network, a local organisation that is a huge pillar in building our local community and encouraging connections," Ashleigh said.
"It is important that parents feel well supported during pregnancy and after baby is born, especially during the first few years, and facilitating a positive partnership between parents and our MLHD health services is one way to give families the best start.
Ashleigh explains that it is normal to experience a degree of anxiety and 'ups and downs' when expecting a baby, and in the months after having a baby. However, some people develop a more pronounced anxiety or lowered mood which can affect their daily life and functioning.
Talking to a heath professional can help identify symptoms of depression, anxiety, or other perinatal mental health conditions and identify additional helpful strategies, support networks and treatment
"Antenatal anxiety and depression is temporary and treatable and seeking help early can lead to the best outcome," Ashleigh said.
Chatting with your GP, maternity or local hospital, child and family health nurse and/or other health professional can provide options for where to go next which could include:
Information and support can be found at www.panda.org.au or call the national helpline on 1300 726 306.
If symptoms are more severe and involve thoughts of harm to oneself or the baby then immediate help is available by contacting AccessLine on 1800 800 944.
