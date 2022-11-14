The Young Witness

Young Camera Club to hold its 24th Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition

By Narelle Howard
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Camera Club is looking forward to holding its 24th Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.