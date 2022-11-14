Young Camera Club is looking forward to holding its 24th Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition.
The Opening will be on Sunday 27th November at 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm.
There is a change of venue this year, with the exhibition being held at the Young Services Club.
A $5 entry fee includes supper.
The exhibition will then be open from Monday 28th Nov to Sunday 4th December.
The opening hours for Monday to Saturday are 10am to 4pm, with Sunday 4th December open from 10am to 2pm.
There are a variety of photographs with 12 categories including portrait, macro or closeup, birds, animals, architecture/design, landscape/waterscape, local entry, any other subject and juniors.
Prizes are awarded and there are trophies for the Champion Print and Junior Champion Junior Print.
This year we are also introducing a very special trophy, the John van Rijswijk Memorial Encouragement Trophy, awarded to a junior entrant.
We encourage visitors to be involved and to choose a favourite print, with a People's Choice Award given to the highest tally.
The Young Camera Club encourages fun, friendship and learning. We look forward to seeing you enjoy a variety of photographs, from local photographers and from across the state.
Please remember to come to our new venue, at the Young Services Club.
For enquiries, please phone Trevor on 0414 649 500.
