With the continued flooding across the region NSW Police have issued a plea to communities on behalf of emergency services.
With the announcement of a State Emergency Operations Centre on Monday Police are asking locals to not go near or into floodwater.
"Police and emergency services are urging the community not to take risks in the current flood conditions being experienced," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
On Monday the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for areas of the Central Western Region of New South Wales, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding for towns of Eugowra, Derribong and Canowindra.
"The nearby townships of Forbes and Parkes, which are still affected by recent flooding events, may come under renewed threat of flood inundation," police said.
"There are currently 101 active flood warnings, with 14 emergency warnings to evacuate in place for Namoi Village, Alice Edwards Village and Walli Village at Collarenebri (Barwon/Darling), Canowindra, Eugowra, rural properties at East Condobolin (Lachlan), parts of Moama, Doctors Point and Albury South (Murray), Darlington Point Caravan Park (Murrumbidgee) and Orange."
Police also announced six new evacuation centres have been established at the Cudal Bowling Club - Brown Street, Cudal, Canowindra Public School - Tilga Street, Caowindra, Eugowra Public School - Hill Street, Eugowra, Moama Recreation Reserve - Perricoota Road, Moama, Molong RSL - Riddesl Street, Molong and Parkes High School - Albert Street, Parkes.
"For those people unable to make contact with friends or family displaced by the most recent flooding event, the Register Find Reunite reporting website remains active," police said.
The Register, Find, Reunite website can be found at https://www.redcross.org.au/emergencies/about-register-find-reunite/ and is a National system managed and operated by Australian Red Cross.
"It is a service which registers, finds and reunites family, friends and loved ones after an Emergency," police said.
The website allows people to register to let people know they are safe, find people who may be affected by an Emergency and know they are safe and reunite through a matching process which enables police, with consent, to share details of family and friends with each other.
"Several other Flood Warnings remain in place across the state - for the latest information on current warnings and evacuation centres, visit the NSW SES website - www.ses.nsw.gov.au/," police urged.
State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell, said emergency services are continuing to assist people isolated and impacted during this evolving situation.
"The State Emergency Operations Centre at Homebush has been activated today to provide support to those towns of the Central West that are inundated by the latest flood event," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"The Centre provides a whole-of government approach to deliver resources and personnel into flood-affected areas which need assistance.
"The NSW SES has already issued a number of 'evacuate now' warnings to people in the towns of Eugowra, Canowindra and Derriwong, and for those who are now unable to leave their homes to move to the highest, safest place possible," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"Police also remind people not to drive into flood waters, as they are not only putting their own lives at risk, but those of emergency services responding to those incidents."
Police are also urging all those in flood-affected or flood-prone areas to avoid all non-essential travel, with several roads closed and impacted by flood waters, landslips and fallen trees.
"Members of the public in flood affected areas should continue to listen to local radio stations, or check the websites listed below," police said.
Members of the public seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500 or visit their website www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For the latest weather warnings, please visit the Bureau of Meteorology website: http://www.bom.gov.au/.
For the latest road closures, please visit www.livetraffic.com.au
In all life-threatening situations and emergencies, the public are advised to contact Triple Zero (000).
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.