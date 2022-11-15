The Young Witness

Hilltops councillor remains on bail after adjournment of common assault charges

Updated November 17 2022 - 3:41pm, first published November 16 2022 - 10:42am
Common assault charges against Hilltops councillor adjourned

Common assault and stalk/intimidate charges against Hilltops Councillor and former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Matthew Stadtmiller were adjourned in Young Local Court on Wednesday.

