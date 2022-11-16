The Young Witness

Bobcat driver finds solicitor, has matter adjourned

Updated November 17 2022 - 10:01am, first published 4:56am
A 49-year-old bobcat driver accused with domestic violence and property related offences has had his matters adjourned in Young Local Court after seeking legal advice.

