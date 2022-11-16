Bobcat driver finds solicitor, has matter adjourned

A 49-year-old bobcat driver accused with domestic violence and property related offences has had his matters adjourned in Young Local Court after seeking legal advice.
Geoffrey John Thorp was arrested late in September for allegedly driving a bobcat towards another man and damaging a shed.
He appeared in Young Local Court on Wednesday, November 16, after being given time to seek legal advice, however, appeared on the day without legal counsel or advice.
"There are three charge matters before the court today as well, did you happen to get some legal advice?" Magistrate Jillian Kiely asked.
"No, what happened was I was contacted by the other party, two days after the last occasion and they said they wanted to dismiss the charges and settle it out of court," Thorp responded.
According to Thorp the alleged victim was going to drop the charges and rescind the related apprehended violence order (AVO), however, Magistrate Kiely was quick to correct Thorp's assumptions.
"It is up to the police, not the other party," she said in relation to the dropping of charges.
Thorp continued to maintain he had been approached by a legal representative for the alleged victim and they had stated there would be a legally binding document drawn up.
Magistrate Kiely told Thorp to "disregard what they have told you, get some proper legal advice".
"These charges are very serious, it would do you well to get legal advice," she said.
Thorp spoke to the duty solicitor Mr Barron, the matter was adjourned until December 6, 2022 with his bail to continue and the attached AVO also moved to the same day.
Thorp has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), destroy or damage property $15000 (DV) and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.
